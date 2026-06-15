DASH Hackathon – Submission Form

Submit your project by end of day, Sunday June 22. All fields are required unless marked optional. Make sure your demo link is live before submitting.

01 Team Info

Project / App Name * What did you name it? Short Answer

Team Lead Name * Short Answer

Team Lead Email * Who we’ll contact for finalist invites, next steps, and prize coordination. Short Answer · Email

Additional Team Members Optional List names and emails of anyone else on your team. Long Answer

02 About Your App

What problem does your app solve for truck drivers? * 2–3 sentences. Be specific about the driver pain point. Long Answer

Does your app use SONAR data? * What data did you pull and how does it power the core functionality? Long Answer

Describe which endpoints you used, if any Optional Long Answer

Current state of your build * Dropdown Select… Live, working MVP — real data, real functionality Functional prototype — core features work, rough edges Demo / mockup — UI or video walkthrough, not fully wired up

03 Demo & Access

Live Demo Link * Must be live at submission time. If login required, add credentials below. Short Answer · URL

Demo Login / Password Optional Only needed if your demo requires credentials. Short Answer

Short Demo Video Optional A Loom, YouTube, or Drive link. Highly recommended — helps judges if the live app has any hiccups. Short Answer · URL

GitHub / Source Code Optional Short Answer · URL

04 Anything Else