DASH Hackathon – Submission Form

DASH × FreightWaves × SONAR
Project Submission
Submit your project by end of day, Sunday June 22. All fields are required unless marked optional. Make sure your demo link is live before submitting.⏱ Deadline: June 22, 2026 · End of Day
01 Team Info
Project / App Name *
What did you name it?
Short Answer
Team Lead Name *
Short Answer
Team Lead Email *
Who we’ll contact for finalist invites, next steps, and prize coordination.
Short Answer · Email
Additional Team Members Optional
List names and emails of anyone else on your team.
Long Answer
02 About Your App
What problem does your app solve for truck drivers? *
2–3 sentences. Be specific about the driver pain point.
Long Answer
Does your app use SONAR data? *
What data did you pull and how does it power the core functionality?
Long Answer
Describe which endpoints you used, if any Optional
Long Answer
Current state of your build *
Dropdown
03 Demo & Access
Live Demo Link *
Must be live at submission time. If login required, add credentials below.
Short Answer · URL
Demo Login / Password Optional
Only needed if your demo requires credentials.
Short Answer
Short Demo Video Optional
A Loom, YouTube, or Drive link. Highly recommended — helps judges if the live app has any hiccups.
Short Answer · URL
GitHub / Source Code Optional
Short Answer · URL
04 Anything Else
Anything the judges should know? Optional
Known limitations, what you’d build next, context that doesn’t fit above.
Long Answer