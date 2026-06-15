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DASH Hackathon – Submission Form

DASH × FreightWaves × SONAR

Project Submission

Submit your project by end of day, Sunday June 22. All fields are required unless marked optional. Make sure your demo link is live before submitting.

⏱ Deadline: June 22, 2026 · End of Day

01   Team Info

Project / App Name *
What did you name it?
Short Answer
Team Lead Name *
Short Answer
Team Lead Email *
Who we’ll contact for finalist invites, next steps, and prize coordination.
Short Answer · Email
Additional Team Members Optional
List names and emails of anyone else on your team.
Long Answer

02   About Your App

What problem does your app solve for truck drivers? *
2–3 sentences. Be specific about the driver pain point.
Long Answer
Does your app use SONAR data? *
What data did you pull and how does it power the core functionality?
Long Answer
Describe which endpoints you used, if any Optional
Long Answer
Current state of your build *
Dropdown

03   Demo & Access

Live Demo Link *
Must be live at submission time. If login required, add credentials below.
Short Answer · URL
Demo Login / Password Optional
Only needed if your demo requires credentials.
Short Answer
Short Demo Video Optional
A Loom, YouTube, or Drive link. Highly recommended — helps judges if the live app has any hiccups.
Short Answer · URL
GitHub / Source Code Optional
Short Answer · URL

04   Anything Else

Anything the judges should know? Optional
Known limitations, what you’d build next, context that doesn’t fit above.
Long Answer

Submissions close end of day Sunday, June 22, 2026. By submitting, you confirm that you retain 100% ownership of your IP and that all team members consent to being contacted by FreightWaves regarding finalist selection and prize coordination. Judges and sponsors have signed NDAs covering all submissions.

🎉 Submission received!

We’ve got your project. Expect an email by June 24 with finalist status.
Questions? Ping @Preston in the DASH Slack channel.