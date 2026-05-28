Daily freight market intel from Craig Fuller. Weekdays at 10:30am ET.
You’re one click from getting Fuller Speed Ahead delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
What’s in it:
- Craig Fuller’s most market-moving posts of the day, scored on engagement and freight relevance
- Wire-style market reads that tie his takes to live SONAR indices, lane data, and FreightWaves coverage
- A daily indices board: tender rejections, truckload volume, dry van and reefer spot rates, diesel
- Related FreightWaves reporting on whatever’s moving
Built for shippers, carriers, brokers, and 3PLs who need to know where the market is heading before they price tomorrow’s freight.
Subscribe to all FreightWaves newsletters here
Follow Craig Fuller on X
Follow Craig on LinkedIn
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now