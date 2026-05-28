Daily freight market intel from Craig Fuller. Weekdays at 10:30am ET.

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What’s in it:

Craig Fuller’s most market-moving posts of the day, scored on engagement and freight relevance

Wire-style market reads that tie his takes to live SONAR indices, lane data, and FreightWaves coverage

A daily indices board: tender rejections, truckload volume, dry van and reefer spot rates, diesel

Related FreightWaves reporting on whatever’s moving

Built for shippers, carriers, brokers, and 3PLs who need to know where the market is heading before they price tomorrow’s freight.

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