Get supply chain intelligence platform SONAR free for 10 days

The immediate aftermath of a major hurricane event often creates chaos in the supply chain. Government agencies and retailers rush critical freight to staging areas near the disaster zone and significant amounts of trucking and trailer capacity can be absorbed and taken off the highway by relief efforts. Meanwhile, as shippers in the region come back online, they face an uncertain freight environment—carrier networks have been disrupted, trucks may not be dispatchable, and they may find themselves calling on sources of flexible, last-minute capacity.

In those periods of volatility, it’s critical to have fast and accurate pricing, volume, and capacity data so that normal operations can be restored as quickly and as cost-effectively as possible.

Hurricane Helene has ravaged the southern Appalachian region, destroying transportation, power, and water infrastructure, displacing thousands of people and killing more than 200 people. Now, Hurricane Milton threatens the Gulf Coast of Florida and is predicted to make landfall south of Tampa on Thursday, October 10, at 2 AM as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Due to the high risk of supply chain disruption, SONAR is granting free access to its supply chain intelligence and freight market data platform for the next 10 days, until October 18.



