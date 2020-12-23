Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
American ShipperNewsTrucking

Fake Viagra and Air Jordans seized at California ports

$32M in counterfeit products were seized from containers arriving from China

Noi Mahoney Noi Mahoney Wednesday, December 23, 2020
0 49 Less than a minute
$32 million worth of fake Viagra pills, knock-off footwear and other counterfeit goods were seized at the ports of Log Angeles and Long Beach Thursday, according to customs officials. (Photo: CBP)

More than $32 million worth of fake Viagra pills, knockoff footwear and other counterfeit products were recently seized in shipments arriving from China, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement agencies seized the illicit goods from three containerized shipments at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Thursday.

The seized goods included more than 1 million fake Viagra pills along with counterfeit footwear, belts, purses and headphones branded Nike, Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Beats. If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated retail value of $32.2 million, according to a release.

The seized goods included more than 1 million fake Viagra pills along with counterfeit footwear, belts, purses and headphones. (Photo: CBP)

“Criminals are exploiting e-commerce platforms to sell counterfeit and often dangerous goods to unwitting holiday shoppers,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles. 

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

