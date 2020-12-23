Fake Viagra and Air Jordans seized at California ports

More than $32 million worth of fake Viagra pills, knockoff footwear and other counterfeit products were recently seized in shipments arriving from China, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement agencies seized the illicit goods from three containerized shipments at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Thursday.

The seized goods included more than 1 million fake Viagra pills along with counterfeit footwear, belts, purses and headphones branded Nike, Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Beats. If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated retail value of $32.2 million, according to a release.

“Criminals are exploiting e-commerce platforms to sell counterfeit and often dangerous goods to unwitting holiday shoppers,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles.

