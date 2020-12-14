Nearly $3M in drugs seized in carpet shipment, beer bottles

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized narcotics valued at more than $2.8 million in two recent unrelated cases at the World Trade and Colombia-Solidarity bridges in Texas.

The first case occurred last Tuesday when officers at the World Trade Bridge found 7,704 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of rolls of carpet from Mexico. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.41 million.

The second seizure occurred Wednesday, when officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge checked a Chevrolet Astro van arriving from Mexico. CBP discovered 23 beer bottles containing 73 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the van. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP discovered 23 beer bottles containing 73 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine in a van arriving from Mexico. (Photo: CBP)

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

