NewsTrucking

Nearly $3M in drugs seized in carpet shipment, beer bottles

Agents find marijuana stashed in rolls of carpets, liquid meth in beer bottles

Noi Mahoney Noi Mahoney Monday, December 14, 2020
0 222 Less than a minute
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized 7,704-pounds of marijuana in a shipment of carpet from Mexico last week. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized narcotics valued at more than $2.8 million in two recent unrelated cases at the World Trade and Colombia-Solidarity bridges in Texas.

The first case occurred last Tuesday when officers at the World Trade Bridge found 7,704 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of rolls of carpet from Mexico. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.41 million.

The second seizure occurred Wednesday, when officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge checked a Chevrolet Astro van arriving from Mexico. CBP discovered 23 beer bottles containing 73 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the van. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The cases were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP discovered 23 beer bottles containing 73 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine in a van arriving from Mexico. (Photo: CBP)

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

