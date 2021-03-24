3PL Summit: Freight technology with StratusGrid CTO — Put That Coffee Down

This Put That Coffee Down session is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

PUT THAT COFFEE DOWN TOPIC: The impacts of freight technology

DETAILS: Kevin Hill, executive publisher at FreightWaves, chats with Chris Hurst about the benefits of using the cloud and how almost everyone is using it even if they don’t know it. They discuss why freight and logistics are lagging in terms of adopting technology.

SPEAKER: Hurst, chief technology officer at StratusGrid

BIO: Hurst has worked with startups, small- to medium-size businesses and large enterprises to deliver technology solutions, develop products and optimize processes. He has experience in logistics and is an active technology community contributor who helped develop open-source infrastructure code.

KEY QUOTES FROM HURST

“Now we’re getting to that early adoption stage where technology is allowing people to give them even better service and deliver an even better result. And I think that’s going to transform the industry over the next five, maybe 10 years.”

“One of my favorite sayings is ‘The future is here, it’s just not evenly distributed.’ Every company is using the cloud even if they don’t realize it.”

“We’ll come in and bring a set of prescriptive practices and technologies that solve that foundational error. … Our goal is to get to that innovation stage.”

