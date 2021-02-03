CBP agents find drugs in shipments of candles, toilet paper, cabinets

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine worth more than $2.8 million in separate incidents in Texas, authorities said.

The largest seizure occurred at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in Pharr, Texas, on Friday. Agents detected packages containing alleged fentanyl and cocaine worth $890,000 in a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico with fresh produce.

Agents working at the World Trade Bridge on Jan. 25 in Laredo, Texas, discovered 43 packages containing 114 pounds of alleged cocaine in a shipment of toilet paper. Their estimated street value is $878,220.

Officers checking a trailer full of kitchen cabinets from Mexico at the World Trade Bridge Jan. 27 discovered 20 packages containing 52 pounds of alleged cocaine worth $397,120.

Another seizure occurred Jan. 26 at the World Trade Bridge, when officers found 18 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of vinyl samples from Mexico. The estimated street value is $357,145.

Agents at the World Trade Bridge checking a shipment of glass candles from Mexico Jan. 25 discovered 11 packages containing 29 pounds of alleged cocaine concealed in a tractor. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $220,660.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailers. The cases were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

