ALAN sets schedule for responding to Hurricane Ian 

Group readies disaster relief, response plan

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, September 26, 2022
This satellite image released Sunday by NASA shows Hurricane Ian over Caribbean Sea moving near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba. (Photo: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) said Monday that it has begun mobilizing for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the west coast of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Late last week, ALAN began what Kathy Fulton, its executive director, called the “preparedness stage” of the group’s storm activation procedures. One step is to provide information about the storm’s latest path and its potential impact on supply chains. Another is to update the group’s microsite with links for those located in the hurricane’s “cone of concern.” On the site, ALAN will share any specific requests for logistics assistance.

ALAN is also checking with members of the nonprofit and disaster relief communities to determine what resources they believe will be needed, Fulton said.

ALAN’s response relief efforts — which include fielding and filling specific requests for logistics help — will begin later this week if the storm’s strength and path continue as planned, Fulton said.

In a statement, Fulton said that most of the requests for assistance come in the wake of the storm. “That’s because each storm winds up having very different outcomes and pain points.” It is impossible to predict specific needs or where those needs will be greatest, until after the storm has moved through, she said.

Formed in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, ALAN provides free disaster assistance by connecting the resources of the logistics community with relief agencies on the ground so that help can arrive as soon as possible.

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.