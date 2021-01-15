Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,347.600
    105.650
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.380
    -0.310
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,344.040
    98.760
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.650
    -0.300
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.970
    0.010
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.990
    -0.310
    -9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.490
    -0.200
    -7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    -0.040
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.280
    -0.100
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,347.600
    105.650
    0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.380
    -0.310
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,344.040
    98.760
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.650
    -0.300
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.970
    0.010
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.990
    -0.310
    -9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.490
    -0.200
    -7.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    -0.040
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.280
    -0.100
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

Alaska Air warns of increased cash burn in January

Start of new year looks bleak for US airlines as passenger demand, revenue take turn for the worse

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Friday, January 15, 2021Last Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021
0 14 2 minutes read
A white Alaska Airlines jet banks to the left during its climb into a blue sky, view from behind.
The coming months will be difficult for airlines as demand softens. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The jump in passenger traffic for U.S. airlines during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays was a mirage, not a sustainable source of revenue for overcoming the coronavirus crisis. On Thursday, Alaska Airlines said passenger volume and revenue since October has retreated again and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) sounded less optimistic about the next few months.

Ahead of a Jan. 26 earnings release, Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) indicated that it will drain its pool of cash at a faster rate in the first quarter of 2021 as business slows. It reported the number of passengers dipped from 1.4 million in October to 1.25 million in December and estimated it will carry 1.1 million to 1.2 million customers this month. Passenger traffic was down 64% in October from the 2019 level, but worsened to negative 70% in December and is expected to be down by two-thirds or more again in January.

Alaska’s revenue was down 67% in December year-over-year, compared to 62% in October. The Seattle-based airline estimated revenue will be 60% to 65% below the prior year in January. 

Although Alaska Airlines has gradually increased capacity, passenger load factors are falling from 49% in October to an estimated 35% to 40% in January. 

Alaska Airlines generated 89 million revenue-ton-miles of cargo in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The most current figures for 2020 show cargo volume was down 25.2% through September. Alaska operates narrowbody aircraft, including three Boeing 737 freighters. It’s a key source of cargo transport for Pacific Northwest seafood and for the state of Alaska.

Domestic air travel increased in late summer from the pandemic bottom as government lockdowns eased and people took a chance on short trips while schools were closed. The winter season is normally slower, but airlines say business is still significantly worse than before the pandemic. Demand for future travel also hit pandemic-period highs in October. But demand softened in November as new travel restrictions were announced by state, local and federal authorities. 

Alaska Air said cash bookings for future travel improved in December, in part due to marketing campaigns and promotional activity.

Alaska said its cash burn was about $350 million — about $3.8 million per day — in the fourth quarter, an improvement from the third-quarter cash burn of about $399 million. The company projected it will consume $125 million to $150 million in cash during January. With travel patterns likely to stay the same through March, that means cash burn for the quarter could be between $375 million and $450 million — or $4.1 million to $5 million per day. Alaska Air said it had cash and short-term investments of about $3.2 billion as of Wednesday.

Alaska’s quarterly preview came the same day Delta Air Lines reported a $2.1 billion adjusted pretax loss for the fourth quarter, with an average daily cash burn of $12 million. It estimated the cash burn rate will be $10 million to $15 million in the first quarter.

United Airlines (NASDQ: UAL) is scheduled to report its earnings on Thursday.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Seat bags help Alaska Airlines carry more cabin cargo

Alaska Air takes $399 million Q3 loss, but reduces cash burn

Alaska Airlines poised to use seats for cargo-only flights

Air cargo momentum builds; air travel stumbles

Tags
Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Friday, January 15, 2021Last Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021
0 14 2 minutes read
Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc