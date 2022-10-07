Supply chain tech startup Altana Technologies has $100M Series B raise

New York-based Altana Technologies said it has landed a $100 million Series B investment, led by Activate Capital.

The supply chain management software startup said the raise will support its goal of using AI to provide visibility across the global supply chain.

“This funding is a powerful vote of confidence in our vision of trusted networks, which span and connect governments, businesses, and civil society to shape a more resilient, secure, inclusive, and sustainable world,” Altana said in a blog post. “The investment will fund aggressive platform and product development to empower the world’s governments, logistics providers, and businesses to build trusted supply chain networks on a shared source of truth.”

Other participants in the Series B round include OMERS Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Reefknot Investments and Four More Capital. Existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Amadeus Capital Partners, Floating Point and Ridgeline Partners all joined the round.

“Altana has a singular mix of ingredients: unique technology, network effects, and an all-star team pursuing a world-changing vision,” Raj Atluru, managing partner of Activate Capital, said in a statement. “Altana has the potential to provide the infrastructure of a better globalization.”

Altana was founded in 2018 by Evan Smith, Peter Swartz and Raphael Tehranian. The company raised $15 million in a Series A round in September 2021.

Some of Altana’s clients include Maersk, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, BMW, Merck and Boston Scientific, according to a news release.

Funding details Altana Technologies Funding amount $100 million Funding round Series B Lead investors Activate Capital Secondary investors OMERS Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Reefknot Investments and Four More Capital Goal for the round Expand the platform and product development Total funding $122 million Altana Technologies Series B round.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Musk: 1st Semi trucks going to Pepsi in December

Volkswagen to open new shipping hub in South Texas

US challenging Mexico’s import ban on corn