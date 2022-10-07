SONAR Demo | SONAR Login | Customer Support
Supply chain tech startup Altana Technologies has $100M Series B raise

Company says funds will be used for ‘aggressive platform and product development’

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, October 7, 2022
New York-based Altana Technologies said the Series B raise is a vote of confidence in its goal of using AI to create visibility across the supply chain. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

New York-based Altana Technologies said it has landed a $100 million Series B investment, led by Activate Capital

The supply chain management software startup said the raise will support its goal of using AI to provide visibility across the global supply chain. 

“This funding is a powerful vote of confidence in our vision of trusted networks, which span and connect governments, businesses, and civil society to shape a more resilient, secure, inclusive, and sustainable world,” Altana said in a blog post. “The investment will fund aggressive platform and product development to empower the world’s governments, logistics providers, and businesses to build trusted supply chain networks on a shared source of truth.”

Other participants in the Series B round include OMERS Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Reefknot Investments and Four More Capital. Existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Amadeus Capital Partners, Floating Point and Ridgeline Partners all joined the round.

“Altana has a singular mix of ingredients: unique technology, network effects, and an all-star team pursuing a world-changing vision,” Raj Atluru, managing partner of Activate Capital, said in a statement. “Altana has the potential to provide the infrastructure of a better globalization.”

Altana was founded in 2018 by Evan Smith, Peter Swartz and Raphael Tehranian. The company raised $15 million in a Series A round in September 2021.

Some of Altana’s clients include Maersk, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, BMW, Merck and Boston Scientific, according to a news release.

Funding detailsAltana Technologies
Funding amount$100 million
Funding roundSeries B
Lead investorsActivate Capital
Secondary investorsOMERS Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Reefknot Investments and Four More Capital
Goal for the roundExpand the platform and product development
Total funding $122 million
Altana Technologies Series B round.

