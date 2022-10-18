Amazon warehouse workers await outcome of another union vote

For the fourth time this year, Amazon warehouse workers await their fate amid a crucial union vote.

At an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) facility near Albany, New York, workers over the past several days voted on whether to join the independent Amazon Labor Union (ALU). Results of the election are to be announced Tuesday, and a simple majority would be enough to secure victory pending challenges from Amazon.

The vote, if it passes, would be just the second successful union vote in Amazon’s 28-year history, following the ALU’s win at Staten Island’s JFK-8 facility in April. Since then, two other warehouses have attempted to join the ALU, including one directly across the street from JFK-8 — both efforts failed.

Voting at the Albany-area facility, ALB-1, began last Wednesday and concluded Monday evening. Some 800 workers were eligible to vote. That’s about the same number employed by the facility, according to a labor official.

The ALU is seeking several changes to working conditions at ALB-1, including higher wages and better safety measures. Amazon recently bumped average hourly pay for warehouse associates by just over a dollar. That includes the Albany facility, which raised pay from $15.70 to $17 an hour, but the union is looking for more.

Injuries are another major concern for the group, with Amazon warehouse injury rates routinely topping the industry by a sizable margin — sometimes twice that of its rivals.

Since July, the ALU has filed 27 charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging union-busting tactics at ALB-1 on the part of Amazon. They include claims of illegal firings and practices that limit union organizing, such as limiting access to facilities during off-duty periods.

“A lot of these employees for the very first time are interacting with the unionizing process and are having their rights violated,” said Retu Singla, an attorney for the ALU. “Amazon is acting with impunity, and we have no ability to stop them.”

John Flaningan, an Amazon spokesman, denied the allegations and countered that the company is all for fair elections.

“We’ve always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and we hope and expect this process allows for that,” he told The Washington Post.

However, as recently as last week, pro-union workers at ALB-1 said Amazon was punishing them by threatening election observers — union representatives present to make sure the vote runs smoothly — with deductions to unpaid time off.

Singla told Vice that several workers have backed out of the vote due to fear of retaliation.

“[One worker] continues to be uncomfortable and afraid of retaliation for acting as a Union Observer,” she wrote in an email to the NLRB, which was shared with Motherboard. “Clearly, the employer has acted to successfully chill [the worker’s] Section 7 rights to participate in this representation election which is [their] right under the [National Labor Relations Act].”

Organizers at the facility near Albany also said Amazon has been hiring “union avoidance” consultants to hold mandatory anti-union meetings. They claim that the warehouse’s lead organizer was repeatedly disciplined and that other organizers were fired in recent months for violating internal policies.

A victory by the ALU at ALB-1 could have implications for other Amazon facilities across the country. The group filed for an election at a warehouse in Moreno Valley, California, last week, at the same time that workers in San Bernardino, California, and outside Chicago staged walkouts. Meanwhile, another vote at a facility in Bessemer, Alabama, is currently under review.

With more discontent popping up at Amazon warehouses around the country, a win in Albany could signal that a union deal is possible for the thousands of workers nationwide unhappy with working conditions.

