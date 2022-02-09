Frustration grows as Ambassador Bridge protest disrupts cross-border trucking, supply chain

The protest blocking traffic at the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the Ambassador Bridge, entered its third day on Wednesday as frustrations and alarm grew about the impacts to trucking and supply chain.

The bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, remained closed as several dozen vehicles, including some trucks, continued to block an access road from the Canadian side. At the nearby Blue Water Bridge, trucks faced delays of over four hours to cross from Port Huron, Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario.

Ontario-based trucker Randy James Ulch said he was originally slated to cross the Canadian border via the Ambassador Bridge with his load of frozen chicken from Alabama. His carrier then redirected him to the Blue Water Bridge before changing to the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York.

“Now, I’m driving five hours out of my way just to deliver this load,” Ulch said.

The disruption is hitting the cross-border supply chain, with some auto manufacturers already slowing down production. Meanwhile, truckers and carriers are growing increasingly frustrated.

“I just wish the government would deal with it,” said Dan Einwechter, CEO of Ontario-based Challenger Motor Freight, one of Canada’s largest trucking companies. “Let’s get back to doing the trade that we want to do. The government needs to stand up and show who was in charge.”

Officials sound alarm about impacts to supply chain

The protest has thrown a giant wrench into U.S.-Canada freight since the Ambassador Bridge accounts for more than 20% of the truck traffic that moves between the two countries. On Wednesday, federal officials sounded an alarm about the growing impacts to the supply chain and called on the protesters to leave.

“They pose serious dangers for the economy and they are breaking the law. And no one is above the law,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said during a news conference.

The Windsor Police Service, which has been leading the law enforcement response, has been attempting to negotiate with the protesters. But the agency is also asking for additional officers from other agencies and other support from the provincial and federal governments.

Windsor Mayor Drew Wilkens said police were moving cautiously to avoid inflaming the situation.

“You have a number of people who are on the ground here in the protest group that have outwardly stated that this cause is so passionate for them, they feel such a passion for this particular cause that they’re willing to die for it,” he told reporters.

The blockade is part of a wave of protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the border as well as other public health measures in response to the pandemic.

The largest protest has been in Ottawa, where hundreds of trucks have remained for more than a week as part of the Freedom Convoy. Another protest in Coutts, Alberta, also has been disrupting border traffic for over a week.

Ulch said he was frustrated with other truckers taking part in the protests.

“Like 90% of truckers out there have sucked it up and taken the vaccine,” Ulch said. “I fundamentally do not understand their issue.”

