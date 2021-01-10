Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

Amsterdam Airport restructures cargo division

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Sunday, January 10, 2021Last Updated: Sunday, January 10, 2021
Ground crew person with yellow vest and paddles to wave plane to parking spor.
An airplane parks at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. (Photo: Schiphol Airport.)

Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam will move the cargo department under the wing of airline operations beginning in March to create more coordination between the commercial and operations units.

The single division will be led by Anne Marie van Hemert, senior manager of aviation business development. Miriam Hoekstra – van der Deen will step down as director of airport operations and will be succeeded by Patricia Vitalis, who is currently the senior manager process, development and capacity management, and will serve as the new head of the Airport Operations and Aviation Partnerships business Unit.

The airport cargo information platform Cargonaut, acquired in November by Royal Schiphol Group, will also be part of the new Aviation Business Development Division. Royal Schiphol Group said at the time it will modernize the system over the next two years to make it easier for cargo partners to share information.

“Cargo is, and remains, important to Schiphol and it supports the passenger network, making certain intercontinental routes profitable for many passenger airlines,” said Hoekstra – van der Deen in a statement on Thursday.

“Having the route and business development managers and the cargo managers working more closely together will bring more synergy to the way we work and ensure that we can better support the airlines, especially during these challenging times.”

The new division will continue to support ongoing cargo initiatives by local freight community, including organizing itself into a hub for shipping vaccines and pharmaceutical products, the Holland Flower Alliance and 

by the community including Vaccines Gateway Netherlands, Pharma Gateway Amsterdam, the Holland Flower Alliance, and the implementation this month of digital pre-notifications for all export cargo.

In other personnel moves, Bart Pouwels, the head of cargo, and Ferry van der Ent, director of business development will both leave Schiphol in March.

A manager for the new airline and cargo partnerships team will be appointed over the coming weeks.

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Sunday, January 10, 2021Last Updated: Sunday, January 10, 2021
Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

