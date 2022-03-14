‘As I See It’ from the Trucking Activist: Benchmarking in truckload

As we prepare to embark on yet another Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Convention, I harken back 20 years ago when the TCA leadership reached out to me about the possibility of starting a benchmarking program for trucking, much like the “20 Group” programs found in the automobile and truck dealer industry. I remember those days in 1987 fondly as a member of a Truck Dealer group. It was by far the most important management move I ever made in my career. The benefit of sharing actual financial data and benchmarks with fellow business leaders that share the same challenges proved invaluable for our dealership. In 2002, I took that program to TCA, and it developed into personal consulting needed greatly by businesses.

While navigating through the first few TCA benchmarking meetings, there were many concerns such as will this work with competitors sharing financial information? Will the members share their best practices? Will the members develop into an advisory board for their businesses?

Well, all those hurdles have been successfully navigated and the program now prospers.

I’m passionate about the program and the benefits it provides to trucking leaders. We have documented many success stories from this membership group, and the financial results of the groups far exceeds the industry benchmarks. So why don’t more people get involved?

Sure, throughout the last 20 years we have had our own challenges at TCA. The major hurdle was to avail easy access into the benchmarking program as groups matured and the membership of those groups were maxed out. Since then, TCA has rebranded the program which is now known as the TCA Profitability Program (TPP), we have added an additional moderator, and will be looking to add a third moderator this year.

I’m proud to report the program has grown to 190 member profiles, of which 115 carriers are active in 12 groups. Additionally, we’ve added bandwidth to the program for growth and have a very successful program that has achieved the long-term goal of emulating the results that the 20 Group program has helped truck dealers.

So, what’s in it for you, the carrier members of TCA that are thinking about getting involved? Here are just a few things for you to consider:

I hear this phrase too often: “We are too busy. Too many things are going on for us to start something new.” I have never seen a time in trucking without these challenges. In this dynamic market, now is the time to get involved. Do you have a thirst for constant improvement financially? You can depend on the benchmarks and procedures that have annually worked inside your business. A complacency trap that all leaders must resist. In this dynamic world you need reliable benchmarks, and people that are performing those successes to uncover how that will work in my organization. Every leader needs reliable advisors to consult, what better than fellow industry leaders? Meetings with your fellow leaders that are pinpointing current business challenges. Biannual summits that are all included in the program. Topics designated by the members, with Best Idea sessions to share key procedure solutions that has proved to be financially beneficial up to 7 figure gains! All this with a dedication of time, leadership involvement, financial sharing for the price of one tank of fuel in one of your trucks per month, before the Ukraine invasion.

We at TCA are here to help, and all the staff are aware of the program benefits. While at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas next week, feel free to contact any of us as we’re eager to share how you can become an engaged participant.

See you there!

Jack Porter