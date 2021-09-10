‘As I See It’ from the Trucking Activist – Lyboldt impact

As announced last month, John Lyboldt, a friend, leader, and colleague, announced his upcoming retirement from his position as president of the Truckload Carriers Association. I wanted to thank John for his impact on the Truckload Profitability Program (TPP) and his leadership and vision that has guided this program to the heights it has attained during his tenure. As John considers the next chapter in his career, I hope he has some time available to consult and aid in the further growth of this very important mission.

Benchmarking was the focus 20 years ago when a group of very successful truckers came to me for advice and direction on whether the Truck Dealer 20-Group format would work with the trucking community. From that day on, TCA and my companies have worked as a team to fulfill that vison from their members. While the program has endured, it has gone through many iterations and changes over the years. Most of those changes were behind the scenes with a collaborative dialogue on how we can make the program better, and more beneficial to the participating members. While many of these changes required negotiations and the proverbial “give and take,” they all were focused on a better and broader experience for the member participants. John was the one that not only embraced the vision of a 20-Group program but brought expertise with him. At his former job, he led NADA’s massive 20-Group program and guided its success in that industry. But that wasn’t the key to his leadership of our program. The key to his leadership of this program and the leadership of the TCA is that he listened! He listened to his members, and occasionally, he listened to me, which made the growth of TPP very collaborative and successful.

Today, the benchmarking vision has grown into a true member-driven Profitability Program. Compiling the benchmarking data was a start, but, as all good business leaders know, the only way to run a successful business is to measure everything, identify goals with attainable benchmarks, and seek advice from fellow business owners on the “how and why” to attain the desired results. I was a businessman first before becoming the consultant I am today. I knew from college that the best run businesses ran their business by the numbers. Key performance indicators need to be the lifeblood of reaching profitability success. Assimilating those strong business practices was the goal for the TPP program. The program has given me the unique honor to work within a very challenging business to ascertain where the indicators are pointing and using those to develop strategy. John believed the same thing, and his guidance has been invaluable to the state of the TPP mission today. I strongly hope that the new leader of this organization will build on the path set forth, and selfishly hope that we will retain John’s knowledge and expertise going forward.

Best wishes to my friend’s retirement, and many thanks for all you have done for me and the TCA members.

Stay safe,

Jack Porter