‘As I See It’ from the Trucking Activist: The hidden costs of trailers

As January comes to a close, the increasing costs and scarcity of equipment, parts to fix the equipment, and the labor to install those parts on the aging equipment, has and will be a trucking problem well into 2022.

Trucks and trailers both have had delivery challenges in the face of this new supply chain and part scarcity. The truck manufacturers have extended their production thus their delivery of replacement trucks to their carrier customers. It would seem to me that the trailer manufacturers have a more pronounced problem in delivery and pricing. Although we rarely focus on trailers, there are many trends in the industry that have moved trailer management inside the carrier community as a real challenge and a considerable problem.

Shippers and carriers have developed a supply chain solution where “drop trailers” are a key component of expediting freight and keeping drivers moving. The financial result has been an increase in trailer ratios throughout the network, but the benefits exceeded the financial investment until now. The logistics problem boils down to manpower – people to load and unload these trailers expeditiously so that drop trailers are emptied and refilled for the carrier to execute the drop-and-hook strategy. Many carriers are seeing shippers low on manpower and space for completing their part of the equation, leading to inefficiencies and higher costs for carriers to complete the transaction and reap the benefits.

If that problem of executing the drop-and-hook strategy isn’t bad enough, here comes 2022, bringing the added challenge of scarcity of new trailers that are now being delivered to carriers; the ones they ordered many months or even years ago! The delay in production and the ability for carriers to complete their replacement has created huge problems.

First, the replacement strategy all carriers execute has been delayed by six to nine months, thus leading to older trailers on the road. Second, those older trailers increase downtime and repair costs, which is out of the carrier’s control. Third, that increased cost – reported to be between 25-40% – will only increase rates to not only cover the increased known costs, but also the unknown costs that carriers wrestle with, costs such as downtime, repair, and the impact of driver turnover due to drivers affected by these impacts. Fourth, due to the scarcity and the downtime affects, there has been a huge increase in trailer thefts.

A renewed trailer strategy will need to be instituted for all carriers. Trailer utilization, tracking, and shipper coordination will be critical for 2022.

Jack Porter