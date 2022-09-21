Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona

The ports of Halifax and Saint John are in the path of Hurricane Fiona, which could reach Atlantic Canada Friday evening.

Fiona is traveling northward off the East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean after knocking power out in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The storm has grown to a Category 4 hurricane, with wind speeds as high as 130 mph close to its eye, according to The Washington Post.

“Fiona is expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane-force cyclone late Friday and Saturday, and could produce significant impacts from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall,” said a Thursday notice from the National Hurricane Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Port of Halifax said pilot and terminal operations could be affected on Friday and Saturday. The port recommended website visitors go to Environment Canada’s website for the most up-to-date forecast.

An infrared view of #HurricaneFiona this morning via the #GOESEast 🛰️ shows the well-defined eye of this Category 4 storm.



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda as #Fiona moves northward.



Latest: https://t.co/ScLdyBaJZb pic.twitter.com/YBSU34MCKt — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 21, 2022

Port Saint John spokesperson Jane Burchill told FreightWaves, “We are monitoring hurricane Fiona and operational updates will be issued should they be required.”

Halifax is in Nova Scotia, while Saint John is in New Brunswick.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.