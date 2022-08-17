Trucking fintech startup AtoB raises $155 million in Series B round

Trucking payments platform AtoB announced Wednesday it has raised $155 million in a Series B round led by Elad Gil and General Catalyst.
The funding is a combination of equity to scale its services over the next year, along with debt and customer acquisition cost financing to provide working capital to small fleet businesses, the company said in a news release.
“AtoB is working to improve the lives of the operators and drivers who power the global economy,” Vignan Velivela, AtoB’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “For too long they’ve been left behind without the basic financial services that most businesses take for granted. Our Series B will support new product development, working capital for small businesses and international expansion, so we can bring our services to more operators and drivers.”
San Francisco-based AtoB was founded in 2020 by Velivela, Harshita Arora and Tushar Misra. The company’s payments platform provides a suite of tools for the trucking industry, including no-fee fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll and access to bank accounts and savings tools.
AtoB’s fuel analytics system also flags fuel theft and opportunities to increase fuel efficiency, while also helping fleets reduce emissions and support transition to cleaner fuels and electric vehicles, the company said.
|FUNDING DETAILS
|ATOB
|Funding amount
|$155 million
|Funding round
|Series B
|Lead investors
|Elad Gil and General Catalyst
|Secondary investors
|Collaborative Fund, Contrary Capital, XYZ Venture Capital and Leadout Capital
|Goal for the round
|New product development, working capital for small businesses, and international expansion,
|Total funding
|$230 million
The Series B round brings AtoB’s total debt and equity raise to $230 million. Other participants in the latest fundraise include existing investors Collaborative Fund, Contrary Capital, XYZ Venture Capital and Leadout Capital. Prior rounds were led by General Catalyst and Roy Bahat of Bloomberg Beta.
“AtoB has grown their operations in a smart and intentional way, positioning them to support fleet businesses in the U.S. and beyond,” Ross Fubini, managing partner of XYZ Venture Capital, said in a statement.
Watch: FreightWaves latest carrier update.
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.
More articles by Noi Mahoney
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Feds drop fraud charges against Celadon trucking executives
4 Comments
I’ve made 💰$64,000💰 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
=❤️= [ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this…A. without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Earn income while simply working online. work from home whenever you want. just for maximum 2 hours a day you can make more than Plmj $500 per day online. from this i made $17632 last month in my spare time.
Check info here———->>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐦
[ JOIN US ]
I am making 💵$92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honegst to goodness yet my closest companion is earning 💵 $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she pregscribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the
copy and open this site .…………>>𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦