Attabotics announces $71.7M in Series C-1 funding

Attabotics has announced $71.7 million in Series C-1 funding led by Export Development Canada (EDC).

The Calgary, Alberta-based company specializes in technology-driven warehousing, utilizing 3D robotics in vertical structures. To date, Attabotics’ total funding has reached $165.1 million, which will be used to advance the commercialization of its platform.

“Our vision from day one has been revolutionizing the current supply chain system by offering retailers a fast, sustainable and ultramodern model to fulfill customer needs,” said Scott Gravelle, founder and CEO of Attabotics, said Tuesday. “Creating the software and hardware needed to solve the global supply chain problem is a massive undertaking, but this new funding, along with the support from our investors and team, will allow us to scale our technology and double down on our commitment to implementing the most advanced fulfillment technology on the market.”

EDC led the Series C-1 funding with participation from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board through Teachers’ Venture Growth.

“It has been a privilege building a strategic relationship with Attabotics,” said Guillermo Freire, senior vice president midmarket group at EDC. “They are a forward-thinking company developing innovative technologies to address global supply chain challenges for modern commerce while reducing trade’s environmental footprint. EDC is here to accelerate the international growth of midmarket companies like Attabotics. As a strategic partner, we can not only support with our financial solutions but can also help fast-forward their growth by leveraging our international networks to support advancements into new markets and to develop new customer relationships around the world.’’

The announcement follows Attabotics’ launch of the Attabot 2022 — the company’s first commercialized proprietary robot. It also welcomes its newest partners, such as Pan Pacific Pet, the U.S. Department of Defense and South Korea-based Synus Tech.