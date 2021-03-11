  • ITVI.USA
News

Evolve: Halliburton Labs

This product demonstration was shared during Evolve: The Next Evolution of Oil & Gas, presented by Digital Wildcatters and FreightWaves. RAPID-FIRE DEMO: Halliburton Labs DETAILS: Halliburton Labs provides companies the experience they would expect from a Silicon Valley accelerator combined with the deep business and technical skills of a global leader. SPEAKER: Scott Gale, executive director at Halliburton Labs BIOS: Gale is responsible for overseeing all activities and is hyperfocused on participant companies’ success. He is also a member of the Halliburton Labs Advisory Board. KEY QUOTES FROM GALE:: “We are focused on helping early stage companies scale up and be successful on that journey by having access to our facilities, our technical experts and our global business network.” “Permanent magnets found in hard drives, electric cars, smartphones and MRI machines rely on rare earth materials. Traditional recovery processes are costly, require large facilities and produce a lot of waste.” “ORNL’s process extracts only the desirable elements, which means less waste is created.”

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
0 1 1 minute read

