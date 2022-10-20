SONAR Demo | SONAR Login | Customer Support
White Paper: Automating Freight Forwarding Processes with CargoWise Workflow

A tool for freight forwarders to utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise to win against the emerging industry competition and provide a better experience for their customers

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, October 20, 2022
Less than a minute

This training guide was made to help freight forwarders utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise. Provided courtesy of the team at Logixboard and their partners, this guide covers:


• 5 key CargoWise workflow features, and how and when to use them
• The importance of auditing your operation’s processes
• How to leverage automation for maximum productivity

