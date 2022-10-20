White Papers
White Paper: Automating Freight Forwarding Processes with CargoWise Workflow
A tool for freight forwarders to utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise to win against the emerging industry competition and provide a better experience for their customers
This training guide was made to help freight forwarders utilize the productivity capabilities of CargoWise. Provided courtesy of the team at Logixboard and their partners, this guide covers:
• 5 key CargoWise workflow features, and how and when to use them
• The importance of auditing your operation’s processes
• How to leverage automation for maximum productivity
