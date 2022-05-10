Axle Payments, J.B. Hunt and SkyBitz voted top demos of Day 1 by Future of Supply Chain attendees

ROGERS, Ark. — Axle Payments, J.B. Hunt Transport and SkyBitz were voted as the top Day 1 demos by attendees at The Future of Supply Chain event on Monday.

The three companies were among the 17 demonstrations that presented live, seven-minute demos about products that will disrupt the freight industry. (Click here for Day 2 winners.)

Axle Payments

Sean Smith and Shawn Vo demonstrate Axle Payment’s product. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Axle Payments is a cash-flow management platform for freight brokers. Chief Technology Officer Shawn Vo and Head of Product Sean Smith demonstrated the company’s Axle Pro product.

Smith showed Axle Pro’s unique features that help brokers create efficiencies and save time with carriers and shippers. The goal is to create a FreightTech ecosystem that “uses strong relations to compound value for clients.”

“Our open API architecture allows us to be a hub that can integrate quickly to any TMS or accounting software, making Axle the only provider in the industry that serves as a one-stop, full-service platform,” the company said.

J.B. Hunt Transport

Mark Brewer, director of product innovation at J.B. Hunt Transport, demonstrated the Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt product. Carrier 360 is a technology solution that addresses efficiency, cost savings and visibility across the supply chain.

The product “provides access to an expansive multimodal marketplace for freight matching, and advanced tools and resources that streamline processes for efficiency,” the company said.

The demonstration showcased the technology that carriers can utilize “to access and operate multiple modes,” including intermodal dray, 360box power only and live loaded freight.

SkyBitz

SkyBitz on display at The Future Of Supply Chain. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

SkyBitz focuses on commercial telematics for transportation and logistics, oil and gas, and industrial markets. Senior Product Manager Debbie Sackman and Vice President Lisa Flynn demonstrated SkyBitz’s SkyCamera, SkyMobile and SkyMatch.

The SkyCamera system gives fleets a clear line of sight to trailer and cargo status. The smart camera scans the full length of the trailer to capture high-definition imagery and uses artificial intelligence to detect objects.

The SkyMobile app was also part of the presentation, along with SkyMatch, the company’s new tractor-trailer ID solution.

