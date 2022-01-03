  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
CanadaNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Bison Transport acquires US trucking firm Hartt Transportation

Deal expands Canadian carrier’s presence in Northeast

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Monday, January 3, 2022
1 minute read
A tractor-trailer of Bison Transport on a highway.
Bison Transport is one of Canada's largest trucking companies. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Canadian trucking giant Bison Transport acquired Maine-based trucking company Hartt Transportation Systems in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in the northeastern U.S.

The acquisition, effective Friday, adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals — in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. The price was not disclosed.

“There is a great energy in this business and the people have a strong desire to continue to grow and prosper in a responsible way,” Bison CEO Rob Penner said in a statement Monday. “We believe this acquisition to be foundational in strengthening our cross-border offerings and establishing Bison Transport USA as a Tier 1 US Domestic fleet, well-positioned to serve the growing needs of our customers.”

The deal marks the first acquisition by Bison since the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company was acquired by Canadian agricultural and industrial conglomerate James Richardson & Sons in January. 

Bison is one of Canada’s largest trucking and logistics companies, with a fleet of around 2,000 trucks. The company also has a significant presence from its acquisitions of Wisconsin-based H.O. Wolding and Britton Transport in North Dakota.

Penner hinted in January that additional acquisitions could be coming under its new owner, James Richardson & Sons.

“The benefit to our side is that we’re now part of a larger organization with access to a different level of resources available for future opportunities,” Penner said.

Read more

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Monday, January 3, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

One Comment

  1. [ JOIN US ] My last pay test was 💵$2500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging $15000💵 for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out.
    copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.