Blizzard cripples US air cargo operations

A major winter storm moving through the eastern half of the U.S. is snarling express delivery and air cargo operations, with carriers grounding aircraft and shutting terminals in many airports due to hazardous conditions.

FedEx Express (NYSE: FDX) said in a service bulletin that it experienced substantial disruptions overnight at its Memphis, Tennessee, and Indianapolis hubs due to freezing rain and snow, respectively.

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Feb. 3. Contingency plans are in place, and we are prepared to provide the best possible service as conditions allow,” it said.

The weather delays compound staffing shortages in FedEx’s air network due to omicron infections that have also slowed delivery operations in recent weeks.

The Midwest from Illinois to Texas has felt the greatest impact, but airports in the Southeast and Northeast are also dealing with winter conditions.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) alerted that severe winter conditions have curtailed operations at its Dallas and Louisville, Kentucky, air hubs. The inability to get aircraft in and out will likely delay package deliveries throughout the network, even in parts of the country that have good weather. Local ground facilities are providing pickup and delivery service as conditions permit.

DHL Express (DXE: DPW) reduced some flights at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport hub, but is implementing contingency plans to minimize any service delays, spokesman Robert Mintz said.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has embargoed cargo service in Indianapolis, St. Louis and Rochester, New York, through noon on Friday and until 11:59 p.m. Thursday in Cincinnati; Kansas City, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; and Louisville.

United Cargo (NASDAQ: UAL) has restricted all cargo in St. Louis, as well as certain premium products such as lifesaving medical and emergency, in Cleveland, Detroit and Indianapolis until midnight.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) closed cargo terminals in Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis on Thursday, with normal operations expected to resume Friday. Mail operations are not impacted by the closures but could be if flights are canceled.

More than 5,200 have been canceled nationwide so far Thursday, according to aircraft tracking site FlightAware.

Logistics company AIT Worldwide said its offices were closed Thursday in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, as well as Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Louisville and St. Louis.

