NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Business-in-a-box solutions for OTR — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 15, 2021
0 54 Less than a minute

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about SmartHop’s plans for its most recent funding round and Spill Bully’s eco-friendly logistics waste solutions.

Plus, increasingly difficult yearly comps are a distraction; driver says trucking company threatened family after he alleged illegal practices; Nikola tormentor Hindenburg Research opens fire on Lordstown Motors; Toys R Us sold again; The Dude celebrates his one-year WTTiversary; and how to throw the perfect pitch.

They’re joined by special guests Carlos Medina, president of Spill Bully; Guillermo Garcia, co-founder and CEO of SmartHop; Richard Sharp, operations specialist at Big Tex Delivery; and Richard Daigle, enterprise account executive, FreightWaves.

