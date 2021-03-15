Business-in-a-box solutions for OTR — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about SmartHop’s plans for its most recent funding round and Spill Bully’s eco-friendly logistics waste solutions.

Plus, increasingly difficult yearly comps are a distraction; driver says trucking company threatened family after he alleged illegal practices; Nikola tormentor Hindenburg Research opens fire on Lordstown Motors; Toys R Us sold again; The Dude celebrates his one-year WTTiversary; and how to throw the perfect pitch.

They’re joined by special guests Carlos Medina, president of Spill Bully; Guillermo Garcia, co-founder and CEO of SmartHop; Richard Sharp, operations specialist at Big Tex Delivery; and Richard Daigle, enterprise account executive, FreightWaves.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts