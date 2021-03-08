Career Tracks: GreyOrange, Aim Transportation and Duluth Seaway

Ramya Sampath Sharma has joined GreyOrange as chief people officer.

Atlanta-headquartered GreyOrange describes itself as “a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger Robot Series.”

Sharma will be responsible for global talent acquisition, learning and development, performance management, compensation and benefits, human resources data and analytics, and culture.

Aim Transportation has promoted Chris Disantis.

Most recently, she was the chief people officer for Microland, a global infrastructure services company. Sharma also has served as managing director of HR at Accenture Technology and head of HR for Asia Pacific and Japan at Intel Corp.

“I cannot think of a better time to be in a company like GreyOrange,” she said. “We are solving meaningful business challenges with innovation and passion. I look forward to playing a role in scaling GreyOrange to the next level.”

GreyOrange says it is the only company that modernizes fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with an AI-driven fulfillment operating system that continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, people and robots to optimize performance across a distribution center.

Aim Transportation Solutions

Aim Transportation Solutions has promoted Chris Disantis to senior director of maintenance and Steve Shacklock to director of maintenance for Eastern operations.

LeRoy Casali will continue in his role as director of maintenance for Western operations.

“This trio is the embodiment of strong, focused leadership. Their more than 60 combined years of service at Aim along with their dedication and inherent expert approach will spread throughout the department and continue to propel Aim as one of the most trusted and reliable brands for commercial fleet services,” the announcement said.

Aim, a privately owned truck leasing company, is headquartered in Girard, Ohio.

Steve Shacklock, left, and LeRoy Casali help lead Aim’s maintenance operations.

“Maintenance is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, the backbone of all that we do,” said Geoff Fleming, Aim’s co-president. “Aim has more than 11,000 vehicles in its care and I can’t think of a better team of talented individuals than Chris, Steve and LeRoy to oversee keeping that equipment on the road working for our customers.”

Disantis joined the company 33 years ago as a lead technician. Most recently he was the director of training and field technical support.

Shacklock began his Aim career in 2010 as a technician in Wheatland, Pennsylvania. He was promoted to director of maintenance support in 2018.

Aim hired Casali in 2001 as a service manager in Denver. He was named director of maintenance for the West in 2017.

Yvonne Prettner Solon is reappointed to board.

Duluth Seaway

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reappointed Yvonne Prettner Solon to a third term on the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

Prettner Solon served previously on the board as a Duluth City Council appointee from 1990 to 1994. After serving as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2014, she was appointed to a second term on the port authority board in 2015. Prettner Solon’s most recent appointment extends through January 2027.

Her public service also includes three terms as a state senator.

Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, said Prettner Solon’s “political acumen and decades of experience, at all levels, give her unique perspective and insight. That, combined with her wisdom and passion for this region and our working waterfront, makes her a tremendous asset to the board.”

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is an independent public agency created by the Minnesota Legislature in 1955 to foster regional maritime and economic development and advocate for port interests. The port authority is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners — two appointed by the governor of Minnesota, two by the St. Louis County Board and three by the Duluth City Council.

