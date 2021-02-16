Career Tracks: Plug Power charts growth with new CMO

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions, has hired Preeti Pande as its chief marketing officer.

The Latham, New York, company said in an announcement that Pande “will lead and facilitate growth and increased sales by developing a comprehensive marketing strategy that will promote brand recognition and transform the green energy market through Plug Power’s hydrogen solutions.”

Plug Power said it created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. It said its “innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.”

In its announcement, Plug Power said Pande has extensive experience in the fuel cell industry, previously serving both as vice president of product and VP of strategic initiatives for Bloom Energy. She was responsible for managing the product life cycle and defining integrated product offerings and road maps for the next generation of fuel cell technologies and energy solutions. She also was responsible for Bloom Energy’s entry into maritime transport markets.

Previously she was the VP of business development at Shocking Technologies. Pande, who has a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Arizona, also held senior positions in the semiconductor industry as general manager of the advanced test solutions business unit at Kulicke and Soffa and as the senior director of product marketing and management at Asyst Technologies.

Antje Huber is the new chief executive officer of digital freight platform Saloodo! (Photo: Deutsche Post DHL Group)

Saloodo!

Antje Huber took the reins as chief executive officer of digital freight platform Saloodo! on Feb. 1.

She succeeded Thomas Grunau, who had managed the company since 2018. Grunau’s primary role is DHL Global Forwarding’s SVP of global business strategy and digitization.

DHL Freight CEO Uwe Brinks is responsible for Saloodo! within the Deutsche Post DHL Group. Brinks said in a statement that he was “delighted that we’ve been able to win Antje Huber as CEO for Saloodo! and secure her proven expertise in international expansion strategies and digital technology projects. Through her work on the management board she is already up to speed on the company and its processes. This will ensure a smooth transition as she focuses efforts to establish Saloodo!’s presence around the world.”

Headquartered in Germany, Saloodo! was founded in 2016 by the Deutsche Post DHL Group, which said the digital road freight platform “combines the logistics know-how and infrastructure of a global player with the flexibility and digital expertise of a startup. Saloodo! simplifies the daily processes of shippers and transport companies by providing a powerful end-to-end digital solution for ordering and processing shipments. This maximizes the transparency and efficiency of the entire transport process.”

Huber has been a member of the Saloodo! board since early 2019 and, according to the announcement, “has played a key role not only in the successful establishment of the platform in Europe but also its global rollout at the end of 2020.”

She joined the Deutsche Post DHL Group in 2003 and held several positions in corporate development and DHL Parcel. In 2017 Huber joined DHL Freight as the SVP of strategy and marketing and chief of staff. She will continue in those roles in addition to her responsibilities as Saloodo! CEO.

Alabama State Port Authority

Beth Ann Frisher will join the Alabama State Port Authority senior management team as chief commercial officer on Thursday. She will be responsible for all commercial activities involving sales, marketing and real estate development.

Beth Ann Frisher is hired as CCO. (Photo: ASPA)

Frisher previously was the head of business development and international marketing at the Port of Oakland in California. Her experience also includes more than 15 years with A.P. Møller – Maersk in both Europe and North America directing sales and marketing, business process, and pricing initiatives.

The port authority also promoted Judith Adams to the role of vice president of internal and external affairs. She will lead government relations and initiatives at the local, state and federal levels as well as administration of building services, service contracts and internal policy development.

Adams will continue to manage the port authority’s community and public affairs, internal and external communications, public policy, and events and serve as the port’s economic development liaison.

In another internal move, John Driscoll, director and CEO of the port authority, added oversight of Theodore Terminals and operating lease terminals management to the responsibilities of Bill Inge, who will continue to serve as vice president of general cargo and intermodal.

Coalition of the Northeast Corridor

Ronnie Hakim has been elected chair of the Coalition of the Northeast Corridor (CNEC) board.

Ronnie Hakim chairs the CNEC board. (Photo: CNEC)

CNEC serves as the business community’s voice for strengthening rail infrastructure in order to reduce congestion, create jobs and grow the economy.

Hakim is the national transit and rail market sector leader for HNTB Corp. Previously she served as managing director of the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority; president of MTA New York City Transit; executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority; executive director of New Jersey Transit; and executive vice president and general counsel for MTA Capital Construction.

Dachser Air & Sea Logistics

Dachser Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) has reorganized the management of its business units in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Americas regions.

Tobias Burger has been named managing director of ASL EMEA. He had been deputy director and succeeded Thomas Krüger, who had led the air and sea freight business in the EMEA region since 2016.

Ralph Riehl has been hired to manage the ASL Americas business. He had worked for Panalpina, now DSV Panalpina, for more than 30 years, holding management positions in France, Singapore and the United States. He succeeded Guido Gries, who had led Dachser’s business in the Americas since 2012.

“We would like to thank Thomas Krüger and Guido Gries for their many years of dedicated work in the business development and integration of our air and sea freight network and we wish them all the best for their professional and personal future,” Dachser ASL COO Edoardo Podestà said, adding that Burger and Riehl “will provide new impetus for the sustainable and profitable development of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics in their regions through their optimal combination of in-house and external expertise. As a result, they will consistently drive the development of globally integrated, value-added solutions for our customers.”

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser employs about 31,000 employees in 393 locations around the globe.

PayCargo

PayCargo, a Coral Gables, Florida-headquartered online freight payment platform, has appointed airfreight industry veteran Michael White to its board.

White has held senior positions at Frontier Airlines, United Airlines, Cargo Service Center, the Air Transport Association, SkyLink USA, Cargo Network Services and most recently as the founder and president of Trade Network Consultants LLC.

“My goal as a member of the board is to bring my 40-plus years’ experience in aviation, logistics and government to help guide the company to be able to expand and look for other opportunities in the future,” White said.

He is a member of the Transportation Security Administration’s Aviation Security Advisory Committee Air Cargo Working Group and is serving his second term as a member of the Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee after appointment by the secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security and Treasury.

American Club

Shipowners Claims Bureau Inc., which manages the American Club, has announced appointments within its U.S.-based teams.

The American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association Inc. (American Club) was established in New York in 1917. Day-to-day management is provided by the Shipowners Claims Bureau, also headquartered in New York.

The club is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs, a collective of 13 mutuals that together provide protection and indemnity insurance for some 90% of all world shipping.

Steve Ogullukian has been appointed deputy global underwriting director, a position he assumes in parallel with his responsibility for the club’s reinsurance programs. He joined the organization in 2003.

Steve Lewis has been appointed business development director for the Americas. He joined the organization about four years ago and has 25 years of marine insurance experience.

Jack Jowers has joined the Houston office as assistant vice president and claims executive. He brings broad maritime industry experience from operational, legal and insurance-related perspectives, the American Club said.

Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.