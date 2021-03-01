Career Tracks: ‘Product visionary’ from Dropbox and Facebook joins FarEye

Logistics software-as-a-service platform FarEye has hired Suvrat Joshi as chief product officer.

Joshi has more than 20 years of experience in product leadership roles at Yahoo!, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and most recently Dropbox.

“Suvrat is a product visionary and has an impressive background with some of the biggest product organizations across the globe. I am excited to have him on board as the chief product officer,” said FarEye co-founder and CEO Kushal Nahata. “With his passion and talent, he is the right fit to be a part of our mission to make logistics better for everyone with a robust technology platform.”

FarEye recently announced that in order to capitalize on unprecedented demand from retailers, manufacturers, and logistics and transportation organizations, it will hire 100 technology professionals globally in 2021. FarEye has offices in Chicago, London, Singapore, India and Dubai.

Joshi has an MBA degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. He also is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

“Logistics forms the backbone of any economy and FarEye stands at the forefront, driving innovations in the industry by solving the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars,” Joshi said.

Port of Corpus Christi

Rajan Ahuja was sworn in Friday as a Port of Corpus Christi commissioner.

Rajan Ahuja was sworn as a commissioner.

Ahuja is the CEO of Texegy LLC and president and CEO of SV Energy Co. LLC, both independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in Corpus Christi, Texas. He has nearly 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

“Port staff welcomes Commissioner Ahuja for his insightful perspective on the oil and gas industry as well as his strong philanthropic ties to the South Texas Coastal Bend,” said Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge.

The commission governs the port authority. Three commissioners are appointed by the Corpus Christi City Council, three are appointed by the Nueces County Commissioners Court, and one is appointed by the San Patricio County Commissioners Court.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a provider of hydrogen, hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has appointed Kimberly Harriman to its board of directors as well as the company’s audit committee.

Harriman is the vice president of state government relations and public affairs for Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR), an energy provider operating in 24 states.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Prior to Avangrid, Harriman served as the senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for the New York Power Authority.

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said Harriman’s “experience in the energy industry strengthens the core competencies of our board as we develop and execute strategies for green hydrogen in the global energy matrix.”

Mark Coggin will lead in Tampa, Florida.

Southeastern Freight Lines

Regional less-than-truckload provider Southeastern Freight Lines has promoted Mark Coggin to service center manager in Tampa, Florida.

Coggin has more than eight years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Birmingham, Alabama, service center as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various positions, including pickup and delivery driver, front-line leader, operations manager, assistant service center manager, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama, and most recently service center manager in Birmingham.

“Mark’s dedication to his work is reflected in his willingness to serve others and the sense of community that he helps foster in the workplace,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “Wherever he goes, Mark brings a passion for leadership development and dedication to Southeastern’s culture and ‘Quality without Question’ service.”

Southeastern announced Monday it had promoted Brian Maddox to service center manager in Columbia, South Carolina.

Brian Maddox will manage Southeastern’s Columbia, South Carolina, facility.

Maddox joined Southeastern more than nine years ago as a manager trainee in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has served in a variety of positions, including outbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, operations manager, assistant service manager, and most recently service center manager in Savannah, Georgia.

“Brian is an outstanding leader that has always championed his team toward success,” said Kim Shore, Southeastern’s regional vice president of operations. “His great reputation reflects his ability to cultivate a positive work culture.”

Career Tracks: Plug Power charts growth with new CMO

Career Tracks: After more than a decade, 3Gtms gets new CEO

Career Tracks: Dachser promotes CFO Eling to CEO

Click here for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.