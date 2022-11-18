Case Study: Learn how Soar Transportation uses McLeod to drive efficiency and improve operating ratio

Do members of your staff know how well they’re performing?

Do you know if you’re making money on each load?

Can you track and manage your deadhead easily?

McLeod users can answer these questions and many more. Soar Transportation Group and Sharp Transportation are two carriers who have used McLeod LoadMaster’s visibility to track costs, build scorecards, and make informed decisions, and they are getting results that show up on the bottom line.

Enter your details below to access the complimentary case study.