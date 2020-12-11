Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    15,318.310
    -174.570
    -1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.940
    -0.250
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,265.650
    -170.590
    -1.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,318.310
    -174.570
    -1.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.940
    -0.250
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,265.650
    -170.590
    -1.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.760
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.740
    -0.150
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.150
    0.220
    7.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.020
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.860
    -0.140
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.800
    0.050
    2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.320
    0.040
    1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
NewsTrucking

CBP seizes 100,000 fake surgical masks near US-Mexico border

Authorities in Texas stop shipment destined for US hospital

Noi Mahoney Noi Mahoney Friday, December 11, 2020
0 106 Less than a minute
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized more than 5,000 boxes of medical surgical masks Monday in El Paso, Texas. (Photo: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Federal authorities seized 100,080 counterfeit N95 surgical masks Monday in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) initially detained the shipment of 3M N95 surgical masks with a value of $600,480 on Dec. 3, according to a release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations. 

The masks were at an El Paso bonded warehouse bound for a hospital on the East Coast. More than 5,000 boxes were seized at the warehouse. Officials did not identify the East Coast hospital.

More than 100,000 fake medical N95 masks were seized by authorities Monday. (Photo: ICE)

Agents determined the masks were counterfeit after working with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and 3M Company.

“The seizure of these counterfeit surgical masks not only ensures the health and safety of our frontline health care workers by preventing them from receiving inferior personal protective equipment, it also protects the integrity of the American economy,” said Erik P. Breitzke, acting special agent in charge of ICE HSI El Paso.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

China replaces Mexico as US top trading partner

Austin’s stretch of I-35 has worst traffic in Texas

2 women face federal terror charge over train interference

Tags
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc
Close