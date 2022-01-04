CBRE Investment snaps up $4.9B global logistics real estate portfolio
Sale is one of the largest ever of its kind
In one of the largest industrial real estate transactions in history, CBRE Investment Management, an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, the world’s biggest commercial real estate company, is buying up a $4.9 billion portfolio of logistics properties from Hillwood Investment Properties, a real estate business founded by Ross Perot Jr.
The portfolio, which a CBRE Investment spokeswoman told FreightWaves “includes a combination of existing assets and development projects,” comprises more than 57 real estate properties and over 28 million square feet of warehouse space — about 19 million of them are in the U.S., with the rest located in Germany, Poland and the U.K. CBRE expects to close on the assets in stages.
“This milestone transaction reflects our ability to leverage the strong financial capacity of our parent company to secure compelling opportunities that help to drive strategic real estate assets solutions for our clients,” said Chuck Leitner, CEO of CBRE Investment, in a press release.
The age of fulfillment and distribution centers is upon us, and warehousing space is at a premium. Real estate services company JLL estimates that the U.S. will add another billion-plus square feet of warehouse space by 2025. Even Amazon, which by warehousing standards is about as rich as they come, is in desperate need of more space.
Watch: The equally important and costly final mile inside warehouses
With e-commerce volume and supply chain disruptions showing no signs of slowing in 2022, CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) is one of several industrial real estate investors making a bid on U.S. and global retailers’ reliance on warehouses and distribution centers to enable quicker and more reliable fulfillment.
“It’s made the price of real estate close to the consumer to be more worth it,” Leitner told The Wall Street Journal.
For example, last month another investment management company, New York City-based Blackstone Inc., acquired a $2.8 billion portfolio comprising 17.4 million square feet of warehouse space.
That’s because there are plenty of buyers for those properties right now, the most obvious ones being Amazon and Walmart. Leitner told The Washington Post that CBRE Investment Management, formerly CBRE Global Investors, is fond of the Hillwood portfolio because of how close its properties are to areas with large labor forces, advanced transportation systems and lots of consumers, all of which are attractive to retailers looking to boost their fulfillment capabilities and drive e-commerce sales.
Related:
Read: Global logistics real estate specialist GLP eyes US IPO
Read: Nuveen Real Estate buys $3 billion U.S. industrial portfolio from Blackstone
CBRE Investment is betting that those features will remain attractive for a long time. It established a new global logistics unit in June and within three months more than a quarter of its more than $130 billion total assets under management were logistics and industrial properties.
“Backed by a $35 billion [assets under management] global logistics platform and a skilled team with deep domain expertise, we are positioned to be one of the world’s leading investors and operators of logistics assets,” Leitner said.
For comparison, industry leader Prologis has a total of about $72 billion in logistics real estate assets with 684 million square feet of space in more than 3,000 facilities.
Another competitor, New York-based BEB Capital, also announced on Tuesday a new joint venture with real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group that will target investments toward $1 billion worth of industrial properties in the Northeast U.S. So far, that partnership has amassed almost 660,000 square feet of industrial assets.
You may also like:
Blackstone group acquires 17.4 million square feet of warehouse space
Joint venture will nab $2B logistics real estate portfolio
With Blackstone’s bucks behind it, Link Logistics makes its presence known
4 Comments
[ JOIN US ] Find USA Online Jobs (800$-95000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definetly the best job i ever had…Check it out here… 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Start generating extra cash online from home more than $22k by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month I got paid $22745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow the web link here to get started Open This Website….. www.PAYCASH1.com
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺