CFI consolidates operations center in South Texas

CFI recently repurposed a facility in Laredo, Texas, that will serve as the sales, operations and administrative center for CFI Logistics services in and out of Mexico.

The Laredo facility will now be a shared facility between CFI Logistics and CFI Mexico, a service comprising CFI Logistica and CFI de Mexico. CFI de Mexico is headquartered in the World Trade Center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“A majority of our customers have investments in business operations in the U.S. and Mexico, and they’re growing,” Greg Orr, president of CFI, said in a statement. “It made sense to establish one convenient, central office for our principal U.S. and Mexico logistics management and operations teams.”

CFI Logistics is affiliated with truckload carrier CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. CFI is based in Joplin, Missouri.

CFI’s Laredo facility is located on 40 acres at 14610 Mines Road, about 4 miles from the World Trade Bridge border crossing into Mexico.

“We are repurposing space at CFI’s existing [Laredo] truck terminal facility, co-locating our logistics operations in the same facility, which will help with communication, coordination and collaboration on services and solutions for shippers,” Katlin Owens, CFI senior marketing manager, told FreightWaves.

CFI’s complex in Laredo includes a maintenance facility, driver lounge, dispatch office and a large, paved parking area for staging and transloading of freight for cross-border moves. The site can accommodate 480 trailers.

“This U.S. site complements the sister CFI Mexico facility, which is just across the border in Nuevo Laredo, a 15-trucking door facility which serves as one of CFI’s eight border staging and transfer sites for intra-Mexico traffic,” Owens said.

CFI Mexico and CFI Logistics employ about 200 associates.

In 2020, CFI Mexico handled more than 90,000 cross-border shipments, with an additional 19,500 LTL shipments within Mexico, , according to the company. CFI also contracts with more than 80 Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certified carriers.

In October, CFI announced it was opening its first freight consolidation and distribution center in Chicago and also added a Mexican border cross-dock facility in Nogales, Arizona.

