  • ITVI.USA
    16,087.760
    -45.830
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.480
    0.060
    0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,081.120
    -45.490
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    16,087.760
    -45.830
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.820
    -0.007
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.480
    0.060
    0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,081.120
    -45.490
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
ContainerIntermodalMaritimeNewsTop StoriesTrucking

C.H. Robinson announces drayage congestion surcharges

$175 fee will apply to all boxes at the nation’s top container ports

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenMonday, August 30, 2021
1 minute read
Port congestion leading to new surcharges
Port congestion leading to new surcharges (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports.

“As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point,” a Thursday client advisory read.“ As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges.”

Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $175 per container will apply to all inbound and outbound full-containerload cargo serviced at most of the nation’s top container ports. The fee will also apply to all rail locations in Atlanta. The notable exceptions were Norfolk, Virginia, and Oakland, California, where the incremental fees will not be assessed.

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) said the surcharges will carry through the end of the year “at which time we will reevaluate.”

The service advisory pointed to increased import volumes and a lack of labor and equipment as some of the reasons for elevated dwell times and congestion.

“What the industry hoped would be a short-term challenge is now forecasted to last well into Quarter 1 2022,” the notice continued. “Due to this situation that is beyond our control this fee will apply on door moves to/from the terminals.”

The company will also be implementing an origin congestion surcharge for Shenzhen, China, which will begin on Sept. 6. A “significant increase” in operational costs at the port in recent weeks was the explanation given.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Tags
Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenMonday, August 30, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

One Comment

  1. I’m your caretaker I’m going to sue every trucking company you drive for, see this pice of paper it says I’m your caretaker all of the trucking companies will settle and give me a million dollars .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.