C.H. Robinson confirms Bozeman to serve as CEO

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has confirmed that David Bozeman, an executive of the Ford Motor Co., will be its next CEO.

The role is effective June 26, according to a news release.

Bozeman is currently vice president of the customer service division and enthusiast brands at Ford (NYSE: F). Before joining the automaker last August, Bozeman spent five-plus years as vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Before that, he spent more than eight years in top positions at Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and more than 16 years at Harley-Davidson Motor Co. (NYSE: HOG).

FreightWaves initially reported Bozeman’s appointment on Friday.

In a statement Tuesday, Jodee Kozlak, chairman of the board of directors of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW), said: “Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles and extensive experience leading high performing teams and cultures to drive results. Dave is the right leader to take C.H. Robinson’s vision forward.”

Bozeman said, “It is an honor to be joining C.H. Robinson and to lead the next chapter of such an exceptional company. I look forward to working alongside a strong management team and with talented employees to deliver for our customers and accelerate the next phase of sustained growth and success.”





Kumar Galhotra, the president of Ford Blue, congratulated Bozeman and wished him “every success.”

“Dave’s an exceptional leader and partner, and we appreciate his contributions to Ford,” Galhotra said.

Scott Anderson has been serving as C.H. Robinson’s interim CEO since January, when Bob Biesterfeld was let go from the role. Anderson will continue in his role until Bozeman joins the company and will also continue to serve as a member of C.H. Robinson’s board.

This is a developing story.