C.H. Robinson lays off 300 employees

Cuts impact those at corporate level

Mark Solomon
·
Robinson reduces 3% of global workforce (Photo: C.H. Robinson)

Broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. last week laid off about 300 people, equal to about 2% of its global workforce, as it continues to work to match reduced demand for its services with its supply of labor.

In a statement Tuesday, the company (NASDAQ: CHRW) said the cuts affected workers across the company. However, they fell primarily on the shared services and non-engineering technology areas, the company said.

According to a well-placed source, the company’s marketing disciplines were disproportionately affected by the cuts.

This is the second workforce cut in the past seven months. The first, in November 2022, affected approximately 650 jobs.

Robinson has been in turmoil since the start of the year when it forced out Bob Biesterfeld as president and CEO. It has conducted a high-profile successor search, which has been widely expected to yield Jim Barber, former UPS COO, as the replacement. Nothing is expected to be announced until the end of this quarter at the earliest.


3 Comments

  3. Christopher Gardner

    Why is the supply chain so distorted right now? These companies hire thousands of new workers without the foresight to see a major contraction of the market. Are we just creating jobs to then remove those jobs a year later? Seems like there’s a lot of mismanagement at the top level and not enough planning and prediction using market indicators. This is a problem that will continue to be an issue until we see some changes at the top level.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.