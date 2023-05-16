C.H. Robinson lays off 300 employees

Broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. last week laid off about 300 people, equal to about 2% of its global workforce, as it continues to work to match reduced demand for its services with its supply of labor.

In a statement Tuesday, the company (NASDAQ: CHRW) said the cuts affected workers across the company. However, they fell primarily on the shared services and non-engineering technology areas, the company said.

According to a well-placed source, the company’s marketing disciplines were disproportionately affected by the cuts.

This is the second workforce cut in the past seven months. The first, in November 2022, affected approximately 650 jobs.

Robinson has been in turmoil since the start of the year when it forced out Bob Biesterfeld as president and CEO. It has conducted a high-profile successor search, which has been widely expected to yield Jim Barber, former UPS COO, as the replacement. Nothing is expected to be announced until the end of this quarter at the earliest.



