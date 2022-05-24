Check Call with David Spencer: The market update￼

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and David Spencer, director of business intelligence at Arrive Logistics, give the April market update and discuss the findings of April’s freight industry update.

Also on the podcast is a quick breakdown of Yellow Corp.’s Q1 earnings and its new phase of “one Yellow,” including the closing of LTL terminals, overhauling California and the new plan for maintaining capacity in a tight LTL market.

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Yellow Corp. (No. 5).