Check Call

Check Call with David Spencer: The market update￼

All good things must come to an end

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellTuesday, May 24, 2022
Less than a minute

On this week’s episode of Check Call, host Mary O’Connell and David Spencer, director of business intelligence at Arrive Logistics, give the April market update and discuss the findings of April’s freight industry update.

Also on the podcast is a quick breakdown of Yellow Corp.’s Q1 earnings and its new phase of “one Yellow,” including the closing of LTL terminals, overhauling California and the new plan for maintaining capacity in a tight LTL market. 

Got any pain points or things you wish were better in the supply chain and the world of transportation? Contact O’Connell to be on a future episode of Check Call.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Yellow Corp. (No. 5).

Photo of Mary O'Connell

Mary O'Connell

Former pricing analyst, supply chain planner, and broker/dispatcher turned creator of the newsletter and podcast Check Call. Which gives insights into the world around 3PLs and Freight brokers. She will talk your ear off about anything and everything if you let her. Expertise in operations, LTL pricing and procurement, flatbed operations, dry van, tracking and tracing, reality tv shows and how to turn a stranger into your new best friend.