On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, sits down with Dennis Raffa, program lead of the Zero Waste World initiative in North America for CHEP.

The two talk about how CHEP, a pallet company founded in Australia during World War II, is helping to create a “zero-waste world.” Raffa sheds light on how the company’s history and culture have helped start the sustainability program he runs.

The specific activities happening at CHEP internally and with its customers and partners, like Convoy, are great examples of how collaboration and efficiency investments can result in immediate reductions in emissions.



