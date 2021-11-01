  • ITVI.USA
Net Zero Carbon

CHEP’s efforts for a cleaner world —  Net-Zero Carbon

Zero-waste strategy is in this company's roots

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, November 1, 2021
On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves, sits down with Dennis Raffa, program lead of the Zero Waste World initiative in North America for CHEP.

The two talk about how CHEP, a pallet company founded in Australia during World War II, is helping to create a “zero-waste world.” Raffa sheds light on how the company’s history and culture have helped start the sustainability program he runs. 

The specific activities happening at CHEP internally and with its customers and partners, like Convoy, are great examples of how collaboration and efficiency investments can result in immediate reductions in emissions.

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

