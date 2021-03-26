CMA CGM, the ocean carrier that flies, adds US cargo destinations

Ocean container line CMA CGM’s new in-house cargo airline will begin operating two routes from its home base in Liege, Belgium, to New York’s JFK airport and Atlanta, on Sunday and double its capacity, the company announced Friday.

The move comes three weeks after the fledgling carrier debuted its initial service to Chicago. CMA CGM said it has now added two more Airbus A330-200 freighters it recently acquired to the fleet. The four aircraft are operated for CMA CGM by Air Belgium, a tourist airline.

CMA CGM’s airfreight division operates five flights per week between Liege and Chicago O’Hare Airport, once per week Liege-JFK, and four times per week Liege to Atlanta via JFK, according to its schedule.

The French ocean carrier’s huge logistics arm, CEVA Logistics, is a primary customer of the service and has priority access to flights.

CMA CGM is using Groupe ECS as its general sales agent to help market its capacity, handle bookings and manage shipment processing for non-CEVA customers.

The air cargo division diversifies the company’s freight offerings and ability to offer customers multimodal solutions.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

Shipping line CMA CGM’s first air cargo destination: Chicago

Ocean carrier CMA CGM buys jets for new air cargo unit

Ocean shipping giant CMA CGM spreads its wings to air cargo