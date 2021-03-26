  • ITVI.USA
CMA CGM, the ocean carrier that flies, adds US cargo destinations

A large white jet, CMA CGM lettering, with stairs to cockpit. Viewed from ground shot 45 degrees from the nose on bright day.
CMA CGM, beginning next week, will fly cargo to three U.S. destinations from Europe and double its capacity. (Photo: CMA CGM)

Ocean container line CMA CGM’s new in-house cargo airline will begin operating two routes from its home base in Liege, Belgium, to New York’s JFK airport and Atlanta, on Sunday and double its capacity, the company announced Friday. 

The move comes three weeks after the fledgling carrier debuted its initial service to Chicago. CMA CGM said it has now added two more Airbus A330-200 freighters it recently acquired to the fleet. The four aircraft are operated for CMA CGM by Air Belgium, a tourist airline. 

CMA CGM’s airfreight division operates five flights per week between Liege and Chicago O’Hare Airport, once per week Liege-JFK, and four times per week Liege to Atlanta via JFK, according to its schedule.

The French ocean carrier’s huge logistics arm, CEVA Logistics, is a primary customer of the service and has priority access to flights.

CMA CGM is using Groupe ECS as its general sales agent to help market its capacity, handle bookings and manage shipment processing for non-CEVA customers.

The air cargo division diversifies the company’s freight offerings and ability to offer customers multimodal solutions.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Tags
Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor

Eric is the Air Cargo Market Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government coverage and news analysis, and was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

