Borderlands Mexico: Coalition urges Biden, Obrador to address border security 

A broad coalition of almost 30 U.S. and Mexican trade stakeholders is urging Presidents Joe Biden and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to address migrant issues they said are impacting cross-border trade.

Led by the Washington-based Border Trade Alliance, the Texas Association of Business and the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (CONCAMIN), the coalition on Wednesday sent a letter to Biden and Lopez Obrador asking them to work swiftly to improve the security situation along the border.

“The U.S.-Mexico border is a region of tremendous economic promise, but that’s all at risk if our governments fail to ensure that cross-border trade and travel is conducted in a secure, well-managed, properly resourced environment,” Border Trade Alliance President Britton Clarke said in the letter. “If the disruptions that have plagued the border region over the past several months are allowed to continue, then we can anticipate that states will act, often with responses that will cause shipping delays and put upward pressure on costs.”



