Commentary: How will COVID-19 vaccine reach developing countries?

As global COVID-19 vaccine distribution enters its second month, concern is rising that high-income countries will hoard supplies for their own populations, causing delays in distribution to poorer countries.

Latin America has experienced a third of the world’s deaths from the coronavirus, and Africa has now passed 2 million cases. Quarantines and business shutdowns have hit especially hard in poor countries, where people live on the margins even in prosperous times. It is believed that many COVID-19 infections and related deaths in Africa are likely being overlooked as testing rates in the continent are among the lowest in the world, and many deaths of all types go unrecorded.

Coalitions lead the way

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) with the goal of ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Their Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT Accelerator) plan is aimed at accelerating development, production and distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. The plan states that once a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective and authorized for use, “all countries will receive doses in proportion to their population size, albeit initially in reduced quantities. This will enable every country to start by immunizing the highest priority populations.”

In the second phase, vaccines would continue to be deployed to all countries so additional populations can be covered according to national priorities. Allocation of vaccines will occur in the following way:

1. An initial proportional allocation of doses to countries until all nations reach enough quantities to cover 20% of their populations.

2. A follow-up phase to expand coverage to other populations. If severe supply constraints persist, a weighted allocation approach would be adopted, taking into account a country’s COVID threat and vulnerability. This would be decided based on how fast the virus is spreading and how vulnerable a country’s health system is in regard to availability of beds in hospitals.

COVAX is recruiting countries to help buy and fairly distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe. In September it announced that countries representing two-thirds of the world’s population have agreed to the plan. However, the U.S. and China are noticeably absent from the list.

Critics have argued that countries most in need should get the vaccine first, but the proposed allocation method was determined to be the best way to get agreement from all parties. The 92 lower-income countries that have joined COVAX will have vaccine doses purchased for them. Wealthier countries will pay for their own supplies. Thus far, only $700 million has been raised to pay for the vaccine in lower-income countries, short of the $2 billion thought to be needed by the end of 2020.

Whether they support the COVAX plan or not, wealthier countries such as Great Britain, the U.S., France and Germany have already negotiated deals with pharmaceutical companies directly, meaning that the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply for 2021 is already reserved.

Bill Gates plays an active role

Retired Microsoft founder Bill Gates helped launch and bankroll Gavi and CEPI and is one of the largest donors to the WHO. The $50 billion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is working actively in the effort to procure coronavirus vaccines for more than 150 countries.

For more than two decades, Gates and his team have been funding research and distribution for a variety of vaccines such as polio and tuberculosis, and they also work to eradicate malaria and reduce HIV infections. The foundation is able to draw on connections and infrastructure built over the years to help guide the effort.

When many Western pharmaceutical companies stopped making other types of vaccines that were unprofitable, Gates stepped in with providing subsidies, advance commitments and volume guarantees.

“We know how to work with governments, we know how to work with pharma, we’ve thought about this scenario,” said Gates in a recent interview. “We need — at least in terms of expertise and relationships — to play a very, very key role here.”

Gates has not had much luck in obtaining funding from the U.S. for the global vaccine effort, as well as for therapeutics and diagnostics. He asked the Trump administration and Congress for $8 billion, but so far no commitments have been made.

Increasing the supply

One proposed solution to help increase the supply of vaccines is to compel the vaccine makers, which have benefited greatly from government funding, to share their technology and data with other countries. South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, India and other countries are advocating to suspend enforcement of coronavirus-related intellectual property rights regarding vaccines. Many pharmaceutical companies are opposed to the idea.

The COVID-19 vaccine will reach developing countries eventually. The question is: How soon will they receive it and how many more people will die waiting for that to happen?