Complete breakfast? Cocaine-frosted cereal seized in Ohio

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents recently seized a shipment of cereal from South America that they said was covered in cocaine instead of sugar.

CBP officers reportedly intercepted the cocaine in a shipment of cereal originating from Peru on Feb. 13 at the Port of Cincinnati.

CBP narcotic K-9 Bico was working incoming freight from Peru when he was alerted to a large shipment of cereal headed to a private residence in Hong Kong, investigators said.

CBP narcotic K-9 Bico alerted agents to the cocaine in the cereal. (Photo: CBP)

Officers reportedly tested the shipment and found it contained about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, with a street value of up to $2.8 million.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati continue to use their training, intuition and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” Gillespie said in a release.

