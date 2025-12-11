Connect with freight leaders nationwide at the FreightWaves Roadshow

The FreightWaves Roadshow 2026 is gearing up for an exciting kickoff. We’re connecting freight and supply chain professionals with critical insights and strategies in some of the most pivotal freight cities across the country. While the supply chain is facing unprecedented volatility, FreightWaves is taking its invaluable expertise on the road.
This tour is tailored to bring local intelligence and actionable strategies in a bid to help you not only navigate but thrive through market fluctuations.
We’re starting off near our own home turf in February 2026. The Southeast leg of the tour includes stops in Cincinnati, Memphis, Charlotte, and Atlanta, and every city’s session is crafted to deliver specific insights pertinent to the region’s unique logistical challenges and opportunities.
The tour’s first stop in Cincinnati on February 24 sets the stage in a city renowned for its substantial impact on Midwest logistics. Home to major companies like Procter & Gamble, Kroger, and Cintas, Cincinnati is a bustling hub where commerce converges strategically. Check out this session for region-specific insights tailored to the Midwest freight engine.
As we make our way to Memphis on February 26, this is a great opportunity to learn more about global logistics. The city, which famously hosts the headquarters of FedEx and the nation’s busiest cargo airport, is a great backdrop for discussing strategies to compete in global logistics.
Charlotte, scheduled for March 3, is known for being a congregation point for major distribution hubs as well as corporations like Lowe’s and Honeywell. Charlotte is a rapidly growing freight market and a great place to learn about the evolving distribution landscape.
The Southeast tour culminates in Atlanta on March 5. Recognized as the Southeast’s freight powerhouse and bolstered by giants such as UPS, Delta Cargo, and Norfolk Southern, Atlanta is a critical node in North American logistics, especially since the city’s infrastructure also encompasses the bustling Port of Savannah.
Comprehensive Sessions
Beyond the regional specifics, the Roadshow features a robust lineup of sessions designed to strengthen supply chains and improve operational efficiency. Topics include freight resiliency in 2026, how to build disruption-resistant supply chains, risk assessment and mitigation, combating freight fraud, AI-driven strategies, and much more. If you want to be equipped with cutting-edge knowledge and practical plans, now is the time.
FreightWaves Roadshow 2026 is helping to build future-proof freight operations around the country. We want you to engage with industry leaders and local experts so you can be armed with the strategies that are pivotal in today’s volatile market. We love to see a supply chain that never stops adapting, innovating, and leading.
Registration
Demand for attendance is going to be high, so register early and make sure to reserve your spot in one or more of these sessions. If you want the inside scoop for building your strategic blueprint for the upcoming year, visit the FreightWaves Roadshow page.
This is our commitment to empowering the freight and supply chain sectors through actionable intelligence and community engagement. Mark your calendars and secure your spot.