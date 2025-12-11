Connect with freight leaders nationwide at the FreightWaves Roadshow

The FreightWaves Roadshow 2026 is gearing up for an exciting kickoff. We’re connecting freight and supply chain professionals with critical insights and strategies in some of the most pivotal freight cities across the country. While the supply chain is facing unprecedented volatility, FreightWaves is taking its invaluable expertise on the road.

This tour is tailored to bring local intelligence and actionable strategies in a bid to help you not only navigate but thrive through market fluctuations.

We’re starting off near our own home turf in February 2026. The Southeast leg of the tour includes stops in Cincinnati, Memphis, Charlotte, and Atlanta, and every city’s session is crafted to deliver specific insights pertinent to the region’s unique logistical challenges and opportunities.

Cincinnati, Ohio