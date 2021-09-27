  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Container ship invasion hits both US coasts…and China

Timothy Dooner Monday, September 27, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the massive influx of cargo ships to both U.S. coasts and the impacts they’re causing throughout the supply chain. With a squeeze on both ends of container ship flow, when will ports finally see some relief? 

Andrew Smith, co-founder and CEO of Outrider, is pioneering autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs. We’ll learn some of the results from the company’s test site and find out how this can increase yard efficiencies. 

Stephen McIsaac, SVP brokerage sales at Nolan Transport Group, breaks down hurricane logistics and how the 2021 storm season could impact trucking.

Rachael Heaps, national sales manager at TransImpact, is helping Saia stuff a truck to benefit victims of Hurricane Ida. She’ll let us know how you can get involved.

Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, is on-scene at TCA’s Truckload ‘21 in Las Vegas. We’ll find out what he’s betting on. 

Morgan MacDermaid, recruitment coordinator at Steam Logistics, tells us what’s good in hiring and if The Great Resignation is still hitting brokerages.

Timothy Dooner Monday, September 27, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

