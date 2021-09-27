Container ship invasion hits both US coasts…and China

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the massive influx of cargo ships to both U.S. coasts and the impacts they’re causing throughout the supply chain. With a squeeze on both ends of container ship flow, when will ports finally see some relief?

Andrew Smith, co-founder and CEO of Outrider, is pioneering autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs. We’ll learn some of the results from the company’s test site and find out how this can increase yard efficiencies.

Stephen McIsaac, SVP brokerage sales at Nolan Transport Group, breaks down hurricane logistics and how the 2021 storm season could impact trucking.

Rachael Heaps, national sales manager at TransImpact, is helping Saia stuff a truck to benefit victims of Hurricane Ida. She’ll let us know how you can get involved.

Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, is on-scene at TCA’s Truckload ‘21 in Las Vegas. We’ll find out what he’s betting on.

Morgan MacDermaid, recruitment coordinator at Steam Logistics, tells us what’s good in hiring and if The Great Resignation is still hitting brokerages.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Follow Gio Marz on Instagram