FreightWaves LIVENews

Cold Chain Summit: Containerized ocean shipping tech undergoing major evolution

‘Ocean freight and containerization will probably continue to be the primary mode at least for the near term’

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, August 11, 2021
1 minute read
FreightWaves Kaylee Nix and Gregory Tuthill, chief commercial officer at SeaCube Containers, discuss technology used in temperature controlled ocean shipping. (Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Cold Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Tracking container temperatures on the high seas

DETAILS: Moving temperature-sensitive foods using ocean shipping containers takes a collaborative effort in technology. Refrigerated shipping containers developer SeaCube is supporting that effort with its container leasing strategy.

SPEAKERS: Gregory Tuthill, chief commercial officer at SeaCube Containers, and Kaylee Nix, reporter at FreightWaves.

BIOS: SeaCube Containers is a leader in the refrigerated container leasing industry. At SeaCube, Tuthill brings over 30 years of experience to the global sales, marketing and trade teams. Nix is a reporter at FreightWaves. 

KEY QUOTES FROM TUTHILL

“The biggest challenge in the industry of late has been the congestion and the delays associated with some of the scheduling challenges that the operators have had. Then the shippers themselves have been concerned about extended transit times.”

“Ocean freight and containerization will probably continue to be the primary mode at least for the near term. The beauty of the containerization mode and the movement of refrigerated containers lends to the loading and the discharging and also the transport of large quantities. I think what we’ll see is that shippers will continue to use refrigerated containers for most refrigerated commodities.”

“This entire technology space is evolving. While one would say it’s just temperature-controlled monitoring [that] was the primary factor that people were really interested in, it’s becoming more than that. I think that’s why SeaCube, as an investor in the equipment, we are committed and we embrace technology as part of our service offering.”

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

