  • ITVI.USA
    12,904.450
    -187.470
    -1.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.040
    1.300
    5.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,860.340
    -187.740
    -1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,904.450
    -187.470
    -1.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.040
    1.300
    5.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,860.340
    -187.740
    -1.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Daily Infographic: ELD Market

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksThursday, February 18, 2021
0 21 Less than a minute

To read the full article click here.

Tags
Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksThursday, February 18, 2021
0 21 Less than a minute
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc