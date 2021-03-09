  • ITVI.USA
Daily Infographic: Phishing no longer No. 1 cybersecurity threat

A new report from IBM Security, “X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2021,” highlights the evolving nature of the cybersecurity threats facing companies — with ransomware coming out on top.

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily RicksTuesday, March 9, 2021
To read the full article, click here.

Tags
Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

