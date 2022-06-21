Logistics company DB Schenker announces layoffs in Texas

DB Schenker said it’s laying off 130 employees in response to the closure of a Kraft Foods distribution center near Fort Worth, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials Tuesday.

“Kraft has notified us that they will be closing in Fort Worth, effective June 26,” according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission. “The layoffs are permanent. [DB Schenker] has no plans at this time to operate at the Fort Worth site.”

Germany-based DB Schenker is the logistics division of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and is one of the largest logistics service providers in the world.

Kraft Foods operates a 747,528-square-foot regional distribution center in Haslet, just north of Fort Worth. The company used the facility as product storage for its logistics operations for all of the southwestern U.S., according to a 2011 article in the Dallas Morning News.

Kraft Foods is a division of Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz. Officials at Kraft did not immediately respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

