Delta Air Lines suspends some Canada cargo shipments because of protests

Delta Air Lines said late Friday it has extended restrictions and stopped accepting all products at Detroit Metropolitan Airport destined for Montreal and Toronto because of limited access to roadways and bridges into the cities resulting from trucker-led protests over the Canadian government’s pandemic mandates.

The embargo is effective through Saturday, Delta Cargo (NYSE: DAL) said in a notice to customers.

Some roads are closed in downtown Toronto as officials prepare for weekend protests, according to Canadian media accounts. A protest is scheduled on Saturday in Montreal in solidarity with the convoy in Ottawa where truckers and others have used their vehicles to block access to the Ambassador Bridge, the largest commercial crossing in North America.

Ontario officials have declared an emergency and warned of jail time and other consequences for truck drivers that continue to illegally block international commerce. The blockade has severely curtailed milk runs between automotive plants and suppliers in the U.S. and Canada, forcing automakers to suspend or scale back production. Other industries have also been impacted, with trucking companies forced to take hours-long detours to other land ports.