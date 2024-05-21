Borderlands Mexico: DP World launches Mexico-to-US intermodal rail service

Global container terminal operator DP World is launching an intermodal service to transport finished vehicles by rail from Mexico to the United States and Canada.

The company said it will implement an industry-first solution based on using 53-foot intermodal containers with racking systems to transport finished vehicles by rail beginning June 1.

DP World’s “cars in containers” service arrives as North America’s automotive logistics sector faces shortages in roll-on/roll-off and multilevel railcar capacity, officials said.

“Our initial volume shipments this year have proven the concept that the 53-foot intermodal solution is a viable alternative during times when traditional capacity is tight, so we decided to officially offer the program to the wider market,” Christoph Seitz, DP World’s global vice president of finished vehicles, said in a news release.



