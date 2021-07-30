Driver barred from using truck in interstate commerce after multiple violations

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declared a North Carolina man an imminent hazard and ordered him not to use a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce after inspectors stopped him three times in three states.

The unannounced roadside commercial vehicle inspections took place in February and March. Inspectors had placed Jean Lafortune Jr. out of service after discovering he didn’t possess a valid CDL and finding containers of alcohol in his truck cab. Roadside investigators also cited him for other safety violations.

Earlier this month, Lafortune’s truck became stuck while he attempted to turn around on private property in Pennsylvania, the FMCSA said. In that case, the investigating state police officer placed him out of service for a fourth time after discovering he didn’t possess a valid CDL and had no record-of-duty status. His truck was also placed out of service for mechanical defects.

“In a blatant and egregious disregard of federal safety regulations — and of the safety of the motoring public — despite being placed out-of-service in three states in less than three weeks, Lafortune continued illegally driving a commercial truck in interstate commerce,” the FMCSA said in a statement on Friday.

Lafortune was served with the federal order on July 22.

Lafortune’s “disregard for the safety of the motoring public demonstrated by these actions substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and/or to the motoring public if not discontinued immediately,” according to the federal imminent hazard order.

He may be assessed civil penalties of up to $1,951 for any subsequent violation of the out-of-service order. Knowing and/or willful violations of the order may also result in criminal penalties. FMCSA said he may also be subject to civil penalty enforcement proceedings for violations of the agency’s safety regulations. It’s unclear how long the order is in effect.

Click here for more articles by Clarissa Hawes.

